If there was a silver lining in the demise of the brand, it was a landlord who wished his tenants well and proved receptive to another idea from the two industry veterans, who first worked together in 1988 at the original Austin Grill in Glover Park and went on to open 10 other restaurants in Washington, including Taqueria Nacional in Mount Pleasant.
In pursuit of a successor to Johnny’s Half Shell, the owners asked themselves a few questions. In the covid era, “what is it people will respond to?” Cashion says she wondered. “What will make them come again and again?”
Mexican was a cuisine the business partners already knew, and a concept more amenable to supply chain issues than seafood. But a replacement had to be more than a taqueria to succeed. Yes, the owners wanted to attract a younger audience. No, they couldn’t abandon Johnny’s loyalists.
Los Compañeros — Spanish for “friends” and open since October — is the business partners’ gut instinct. Early visits indicate they’re on to something lasting.
Johnny’s good bones remain. Regulars of the former restaurant will be buoyed to see the popular raised bar, which overlooks both the main dining room and a five-stool counter that used to attract oyster lovers but now goes by the name Milagro Bar. Also new are an outsize painting of artist Frida Kahlo, which draws the gaze of passersby on the sidewalk, and two new zinc counters bridging indoors and out, where flame towers warm customers. The sounds suggest a nonstop fiesta, and signage from the owners’ restaurants past and present — Johnny’s, Cashion’s Eat Place and Taqueria Nacional — dress painted brick walls.
“You get a side of neon with your rice and beans,” jests the sly Fulchino, whose Massachusetts accent is as much a part of the drill here as chips and tequila, which you’ll want with the chunky guacamole and inside a Paloma, respectively.
Like a lot of menus now, this one is a quick scan. As part of the plan to be broader than a taqueria, Cashion serves what she considers to be the “great” tacos from Taqueria Nacional. Her picks are mine, foremost the fish taco stuffed inside two delicate corn tortillas, warm from the griddle. The interplay of soft wrapper, crisp Alaskan pollock and pickled onion is a delight. Equally memorable was a special of sweet roasted squash and peppery arugula, a taco lit with a lemon dressing and finished with toasted pumpkin seeds. Los Compañeros also acknowledges vegetarians with an enchilada filled with sweet corn, crisp carrots, mellow potato and onions and draped with a dusky sauce that whispers of cumin and pulses with dried chiles.
A server tells us the grilled chicken thighs aren’t rushed to the table. “The chef is very particular about her chicken, which is why it takes time.” Cashion applies a dry rub to the chicken, which she brushes with vinegar and oil while it cooks over a low temperature. What comes to the table is a juicy revelation that’s worth the wait.
Good restaurants are consistent. Cashion has an ally in Jorge Rubio, who has cooked with his boss for 20 years but who left for his native El Salvador at the beginning of the pandemic, returning only to help launch Los Compañeros. That’s a long way of telling you to get the crab cake here, the exemplar from Johnny’s — mostly sweet crab bound with hints of mustard and housemade mayonnaise — save for the fact the seafood draw omits Old Bay seasoning and rises from a Veracruz sauce, spiked with pickled jalapeño juice and warm with cloves.
Our server beams when we ask for the Mexican seafood soup. “It will scratch that gumbo itch,” he promises. Johnny’s served the best gumbo in town; Cashion appeals to its admirers with pearly shrimp, sweet crab and cod bobbing in a bowl of shrimp stock bolstered with dried herbs, sliced serrano and cayenne. As the throat is tickled, the itch becomes a memory.
The diner who gravitates to steak wherever she finds herself should slice into the thin, juicy carne asada, striped from the grill and flanked by pickled onions, a split grilled jalapeño and a lime wedge, affixed to the tines of a fork. Magic happens when the three condiments meet up with a bite of beef in the mouth.
Many restaurant-goers are cautious about sharing food these days. At Los Compañeros, dishes meant for the table come with tiny forks (guacamole), miniature paddles (for splitting and serving the comforting pork-stuffed tamales) and, in the case of the soup, small bowls for each taker.
Go with a posse, if only to order all the desserts. The Mexican classics — flan, tres leches cake, sugar-dusted churros paired with bittersweet chocolate sauce — are role models and, with luck, Cashion might add a special to the lineup. My last taste of Los Compañeros was caramelized pineapple cake, which tastes like a sigh-inducing memory from Johnny’s but turns out to be a debut slice.
Really, my only disappointment is the restaurant’s schedule. Los Compañeros is open just four days a week for the time being, although the owners hope to expand to Sunday in the new year. Blame lack of staff (and bosses who don’t want to tire out their crew). The restaurant handles its own reservations, which it offers between 5 and 6:30 p.m. and accepts using almost-forgotten technology: a landline, calls to which might be answered by Fulchino himself.
The owners are doing something new with something old: their determination and discernment. The flavors have changed at this address, but not the charms we associate with the chef and her best amigo.
Los Compañeros, 1819 Columbia Rd. NW. 202-238-1819. loscompaneros.net. Open: For inside and outside dining, delivery and takeout 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Prices: Small plates and dishes to share $4 to $26. Sound check: 80 decibels/Must speak with raised voice. Accessibility: Wheelchair users can call ahead for a portable ramp at the entrance; restrooms are not ADA-compliant.
