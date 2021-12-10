Like a lot of menus now, this one is a quick scan. As part of the plan to be broader than a taqueria, Cashion serves what she considers to be the “great” tacos from Taqueria Nacional. Her picks are mine, foremost the fish taco stuffed inside two delicate corn tortillas, warm from the griddle. The interplay of soft wrapper, crisp Alaskan pollock and pickled onion is a delight. Equally memorable was a special of sweet roasted squash and peppery arugula, a taco lit with a lemon dressing and finished with toasted pumpkin seeds. Los Compañeros also acknowledges vegetarians with an enchilada filled with sweet corn, crisp carrots, mellow potato and onions and draped with a dusky sauce that whispers of cumin and pulses with dried chiles.