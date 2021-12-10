If there’s a dish that transports me to Sunday in Athens, it’s the lamb neck. Plied with velvety roasted red peppers, the $42 feast is served in the folds of parchment paper with pinches of nutty kefalograviera cheese and trailed by a fleet of side dishes, including nuggets of fried potato and pickled red onion. The slow-roasted meat — crisp edges, clinging fat, succulence throughout — peels away from the bone at the touch of a fork. Waiters instruct diners to take the oregano-freckled sourdough pita, slather on some ginger-spiked tzatziki and follow it with lamb — and whatever else they care to pack in — to make a customized gyro.