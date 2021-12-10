If you want a silky texture, place a sieve over the pot and strain the soup through it; otherwise, just return the soup to the pot. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and add the remaining 1/2 cup of each celery, carrots and leeks. Simmer until the vegetables are cooked to al dente and the soup is a little thicker, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the shucked oysters and any remaining juices and cook until barely cooked through, about 1 minute. Turn off the heat.