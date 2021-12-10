The soups are trips down memory lane, too. White bean soup is comfort food made glorious, thanks to a pink island of julienne country ham sporting a tuft of peppered whipped cream. A few swirls of a spoon gets you salt and fat — flavor — in all the right places. French onion soup reminds us not to judge books by covers. The beige appetizer doesn’t look special. But the contents — a mass of three cheeses, onions caramelized in the time it would take you to fly to France from D.C., a broth built from chicken stock, beef bones and veal demi-glace — find you scraping the bottom of the bowl, indeed tipping it back to catch each noble, Calvados-spiked drop. The rescue effort is assisted by excellent breads (sourdough and seed-flecked multigrain) from the adjoining bakery.