Once baked and unmolded, the cake has an unassuming exterior, but upon slicing into it you see that it’s studded with toasted pecans (a nod to Lomas’s Louisiana upbringing), golden raisins and crushed pineapple, lending bits of crunch and chew to the tender cake.
I served it to friends at my latest book club gathering in an effort to cut down on leftovers and save freezer space. They didn’t think much of it when it first arrived on the table, with its lack of frosting or even a dusting of powdered sugar. But after slicing into it and taking that first bite, we were reminded not to judge a book by its cover.
This cake is more than the sum of its parts and doesn’t need any sort of adornment — it’s perfect just the way it is.
Storage: The cake can be stored covered at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Ingredients
- Nonstick baking spray with flour
- 2 cups (240 grams) roughly chopped pecan pieces
- 3 cups (375 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- 1 1/2 cups (3 sticks/339 grams) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups (300 grams) packed light or dark brown sugar
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup (180 grams) canned crushed pineapple in juice
- 1/2 cup (75 grams) golden raisins
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with baking spray.
Step 2
In a dry medium skillet over medium heat, toast the pecans, tossing frequently, until fragrant, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a cutting board to cool, then finely chop.
Step 3
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, beat the butter and brown sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula to ensure the mixture is evenly creamed.
Step 4
Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until each is incorporated before adding the next, about 2 minutes total. Stop and scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed, and after the last egg is added, add the vanilla.
Step 5
Reduce the speed to low, add the flour mixture and mix until just combined. (The batter will be quite thick.) Stop the mixer and stir in the pecans, pineapple and raisins by hand until evenly distributed, making sure no streaks of flour remain. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, until a cake tester inserted deep into the cake comes out clean.
Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then invert the pan to release the cake and let cool completely before slicing.
Nutrition Information
Per serving, based on 14
Calories: 488; Total Fat: 32 g; Saturated Fat: 13 g; Cholesterol: 105 mg; Sodium: 132 mg; Carbohydrates: 46 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 22 g; Protein: 7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Life Is What You Bake It” by Vallery Lomas (Clarkson Potter, 2021).
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.