A few years ago, Bitsoie was on a television set with cookbook author Lidia Bastianich, filming a show. At one point, he writes in the book, she turned to him and said, “It’s the Italians who found the niche with ground corn dishes.” Bitsoie took a moment to consider a reply. “I’m sorry Lidia, but I believe it was the Native Americans.” Soon after, he sent her his recipe for a polenta-like porridge made from ground blue cornmeal, or Hopi maize. Versions of the dish existed thousands of years before corn landed on Italy’s shores. (Find the recipe in the chapter on Vegetables and Starches in “New Native Kitchen.”)