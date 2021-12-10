Set a medium stainless steel skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle half of the sugar evenly in the pan. As the sugar melts, sprinkle in the remainder and cook until all the sugar turns the color of a penny, 3 to 5 minutes. If the sugar isn’t melting evenly, stir it with a wooden spoon or flexible spatula. Transfer the caramel to a 9-inch cake pan, scraping the skillet to get every bit out. Carefully swirl the pan around so the bottom is covered with the caramel; the pan will get hot, so be careful. If you miss a few spots on the bottom of the pan before the caramel hardens, don’t worry — it will remelt in the oven when baking.