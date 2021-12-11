You can find many variations on lasagna in our archives. Here you’ll find a selection of options that cover the traditional casserole, as well as skillet, muffin tin and soup versions.
Sausage, Spinach and Goat Cheese Lasagna, above. The constant churn of recipe testing and the whims of a picky kid mean I rarely get the chance return to my previously published dishes when the dinner hour rolls around. This lasagna, however, is an exception. Tangy goat cheese and spicy sausage amp up the flavors of the typically rich dish. Be extra and pair it with my Triple Garlic Bread.
Spinach Skillet Lasagna. On a busy night when the craving for lasagna strikes, you can whip up this skillet version in 40 minutes. You won’t find red sauce here — for that, see Skillet Lasagna. Instead, this recipe is built on a foundation of Parmesan and cream cheese.
Spinach Lasagna Soup. All right, it’s very nontraditional, but when something a little lighter is in order, turn to Ellie Krieger’s slurpable take that cooks broken noodles in a tomato-based broth before the whole thing is topped with ricotta, Parmesan and basil.
Kale and Mushroom Lasagna. You’ll pack 12 ounces of kale into this meatless dish that employs smoked mozzarella for added dimension. The recipe offers alternatives to make it vegan. For more mushroom-packed possibilities, see Mushroom Lasagna Bolognese and Vegetarian Roasted Mushroom Lasagna.
Mushroom and Goat Cheese Lasagna. This recipe is from Voraciously’s Plant Powered newsletter series and features mushrooms for savory umami flavor, goat cheese for tang and fire-roasted canned tomatoes for even more depth.
Mini Lasagna Cups. Wonton wrappers, store-bought marinara and a muffin tin are all key to the ease and speed with which you can get these adorable mini lasagnas on the table. Asparagus Lasagnas also use wonton wrappers.
Roasted Mushroom and Swiss Chard Lasagna. When you want a project that will knock the socks off your dinner companions, go for lasagna made with from-scratch pasta. That’s what you’ll find in this recipe, as well as Abruzzese-Style Lasagna With Meat Sauce and Mini Meatballs and Lasagna al Pesto.
World’s Best Lasagna (Tweaked). I can’t talk about lasagna without mentioning this reader favorite based on a supremely popular recipe from AllRecipes.com.
