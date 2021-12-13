Worker cooperatives operate in many different ways, and Red Emma’s structure is entirely non-hierarchical. Everyone who is hired starts at the same hourly wage regardless of experience or background and is put on a track to ownership. If all goes well and they pass certain benchmarks over a set period of time, they join a team of worker-owners who share equal decision-making power and profits. Wages increase with time worked, but the highest-paid worker can never make more than twice the lowest. “Over the years, we became much more focused on and serious about the workplace democracy aspect,” she said. “We really started drilling down into: What does it mean for a business in this sector to be sustainable? And … how do we create jobs that are sustainable?”