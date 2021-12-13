Whole Lemon Tart, pictured above. Use zest and the flesh of the lemon for this delicious tart. It takes time, but the steps are simple.
Coconut-Lime Thai Snowballs. Similar to a Russian tea cake or Mexican wedding cookies in texture, these delicate little cookies get a boost from lime zest and juice.
Any Citrus Tea Cake. Yes, any citrus, even grapefruit, which is notoriously absent from too many desserts.
Orange-Scented Olive Oil Cake. Not only is this cake easy to make, it also freezes well, meaning you can make it well in advance of a holiday party, or eat some now and save the rest for later.
Lemon Pudding With Blueberry Whipped Cream. Bright, creamy lemon pudding? Yes, please! If you don’t feel like blueberry whipped cream, you can just make regular whipped cream.
Biscochitos. It is, after all, cookie season, so why not make these orange-y and anise-y cookies that you can cut into pretty shapes?
Key Lime Pie. I understand it’s not key lime season, but a) you can use regular limes, and b) I really love key lime pie. Make this very classic iteration, or use the phenomenal gluten-free crust in this Passover Key Lime Pie recipe for an added twist.
