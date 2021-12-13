Curious about the origins of the drink, I asked the folks at Dr Pepper, who pointed me to a tale enshrined in the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Tex. According to company lore, the drink was first dreamed up by a salesman in 1958, who suggested it to the brand’s president, Wesby Parker, when he visited a bottling plant during a blizzard. After he “joked that they needed a hot drink to sell during winter weather since sales dipped so low,” per the museum, the company experimented with and eventually landed on the idea of heating the soda to 180 degrees and pouring it over a thin lemon slice.