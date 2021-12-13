Pork also stars in two other Manchu preparations: the spicy shredded pork with cilantro and the homestyle crispy pork loin, a pair of dishes that basically occupy opposite ends of the heat spectrum. The former are thin strips of pork, coated lightly in a cornstarch batter, and stir-fried with dried chiles and what seems like a whole bunch of cilantro, stems and all. Fair warning: The herb’s prime characteristics are on full display, particularly the soapy quality that drives people to create Facebook hate groups, but I find the greens the perfect foil to the electrifying heat of the dish.