Some recipe publications have also touted the idea of using baking soda to tenderize beef. To do this, you either briefly submerge smaller pieces of beef in a solution of baking soda and water or rub larger pieces with baking soda and let them rest in the refrigerator for a few hours before rinsing and proceeding with cooking. However, in testing this method with some top round minute steaks, I noticed an off taste with the steaks rubbed with baking soda compared to those without. Even when I thought I rinsed them very thoroughly, I and others were not happy with the flavor. Regardless of how tender a piece of meat is, taste is paramount.