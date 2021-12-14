But during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show” on Friday, the president admitted to host Jimmy Fallon just how unskilled he is around a skillet. As part of the lighthearted, peek-behind-the-scenes banter that inevitably accompanies such late-night comedy shows, Biden was telling Fallon about the couple’s adjustment to life at the White House, where he said they asked the kitchen staff not to prepare breakfast for them.
“We come from middle-class backgrounds,” he explained. “We aren’t used to people waiting on us.”
Biden explained there was no need for staff to whip up a morning meal. “We can make our own eggs or pour a bowl of cereal.”
“You make your own eggs?” Fallon asked.
Biden laughed and admitted that anything beyond milk-pouring was a bit too advanced for him. “Jill does,” he said, and then repeated a story he has told before about how his daughter Ashley once told an interviewer that her dad wasn’t much of a cook. “He can boil water and make ‘pasketti,’ ” Biden recalled her saying. “She’s exactly right.”
It seems spaghetti really is his only signature dish. Jill Biden once told Rachael Ray during an appearance on her talk show that pasta with jarred sauce was her husband’s sole culinary feat.
The president’s appearance on Fallon’s show was his first time as a guest on a late-night show since taking office, and he spent most of his airtime touting his just-passed infrastructure bill and “Build Back Better” plan (and making a push for Americans to get their vaccines and booster shots).
And we suppose the leader of the free world has better things to do (like, oh, say, calls with heads of state, intense congressional negotiations or meetings about the global pandemic) than brush up on his cooking skills. And hey, we all started somewhere. But we would just like to point out for Biden’s fellow kitchen newbies that if a person can boil water, they’re already halfway to making eggs.
More from Voraciously: