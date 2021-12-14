A fixture of those dinners was Hendrick’s signature sweet potato casserole, documented in Jackson’s Junior League cookbook, adopted by families all over town and remembered in her obituary in the Clarion-Ledger. But after Hendrick died, at 99 and from complications of covid-19, her daughters found out their mother had cribbed the casserole recipe from a friend whose family had been miffed about it for years. “They never said anything directly to us, but it was known that my mother had taken credit for Clara Cavett’s recipe,” says Clark. “We were stunned.”