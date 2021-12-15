But she adds, “I’ve seen the oppression. I’ve seen how rough it is out there, firsthand.” While in-country, she’d had to wear a hijab and baggy clothes, at the risk of being held at gunpoint if she didn’t. She wasn’t allowed to walk alone in the streets and always had to be accompanied by a male figure, whether it was a 5-year-old boy or a 50-year-old man. Every day she runs the restaurant, she says, she’s grateful for the decision her parents made to leave. It means she can raise her daughter in a world where she doesn’t have to worry about bombs or gunfire when she leaves the house, where girls can get an education and wear what they like without getting beaten up or having acid thrown in their face.