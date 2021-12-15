Add the flour, eggs and salt. Attach the dough hook and mix on medium speed until a shaggy dough forms, about 2 minutes. Increase speed to medium-high and knead until the dough is smooth and starts climbing up the dough hook, 5 to 10 minutes, stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl as needed. With the mixer running, add the cream cheese, a few cubes at a time. Continue mixing, stopping to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. The dough will initially fall apart, but after another 5 to 10 minutes of kneading, it will come together into a smooth, glossy ball. (To make this dough by hand, see NOTE.)