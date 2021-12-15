10. Classic Ragu Bolognese. Writer Leslie Brenner became obsessed with making her ideal ragu Bolognese. This is the excellent result, combining the best parts of her three favorite recipes with her personal tweaks.
9. 3-Ingredient Blueberry Muffins. When a grandma says to try something in the kitchen, editor Olga Massov listens. These muffins from “TikTok’s favorite grandma,” Barbara Costello, combine self-rising flour, egg yolk-based ice cream and blueberries to make these lovely muffins. You can add lemon zest and crunchy demerara sugar on top, if you like, but the recipe doesn’t need it.
8. Anthony Bourdain’s Boeuf Bourguignon. We have almost 10,000 recipes in our database, and this classic one with 200 ratings and an average of 4½ stars (out of 5) is popular for a reason. A famous, much loved personality; a silken-textured, rich dish.
7. Baked Chicken Thighs With Butter and Onions. When staff writer Aaron Hutcherson was young, he loved being in the kitchen with his mom. This recipe is a twist on one of his mom’s weeknight dishes, with a homemade spice mix and a little extra literal heat so the chicken can get golden color.
6. Chunky Vegetable Soup. A light, unfussy soup that relies on water, not stock, and a food processor, not a knife? From Jacques Pépin himself? And it only takes 40 minutes? We see why this is a reader favorite.
5. Spinach Skillet Lasagna. Over these unrelenting pandemic months is an equally unrelenting parade of dishes. This one-pan meal cuts down on the dishes and satisfies the craving for lasagna with a fraction of the work.
4. Loaded Baked Potato Soup. Recipes editor Ann Maloney is not the biggest soup fan, but this one is different. Easy and luscious, it makes her rethink soup, especially when she needs that hit of warmth in the winter months. It’s so simple and adaptable!
3. No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake. Most of our reader-favorite recipes are savory, but this pie-cheesecake hybrid that Becky Krystal developed for Thanksgiving shot right up to the top three. It’s a great recipe for holiday potlucks or feasts, because it’s so low-maintenance that you can get this done ahead of time and focus on the rest of the meal.
2. Ranch Water. When the summer got blazing hot, we turned to this exceedingly simple Texan cocktail to stay cool. With three ingredients (excluding ice and three very optional additions), this one is certainly a keeper.
1. Baked Feta Pasta. If you know, you know. But if you don’t, this recipe flooded TikTok for months. Everybody had to try it. So obviously we did, too. There’s no way it could be bad, not with a whole block of feta, sweet little tomatoes and pasta. If you haven’t made it yet, now is the time!
More from Voraciously: