You won’t see headlines about this, but out of more than 250 wines I’ve recommended on these pages in 2021, five have been in 3-liter box formats. For me, this indicates a growing trend of better quality wines in alternative packaging. Three — a tempranillo and a garnacha called Independent, and a monastrell labeled as Estancia del Silencio — were from Spain. There was a barbera from Italy named simply Fred (there’s probably a story there). And last week, I recommended a cabernet sauvignon-païs blend from Chile called GEA by Root 1. All were priced around $25 to $35 per box, equivalent to $6.25 or $8.75 for a standard 750-milliliter bottle.