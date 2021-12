Frida was undeterred. She made almost everything we asked for. I’ll never forget the day she stirred together a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese. “This is really what you want?” she asked, an eyebrow arched. I knew there was creamy hummus in her fridge, warm flatbreads and hunks of feta on the counter. And still, I stuck my fork into the squishy orange pasta. Strange as it now sounds, I was convinced that liking it would make me acceptable in the eyes of my peers and help me fit into the fast-moving, Tetris-like puzzle of the world around me.