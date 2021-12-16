In reality, several issues appear to be contributing to the shortage, according to Christopher Wolf, a professor of agricultural economics at Cornell University: a lack of workers to staff the usual shifts at manufacturing plants, a scarcity of truck drivers to transport milk from farms to factories and the finished products to their destinations, and lagging production of cream-cheese packaging. Disruptions at a Schreiber Foods plant from a cyberattack in October also may be a factor, he said.