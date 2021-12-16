This version is my new favorite, brimming with both holiday flair and nutritional goodness. It’s similar to baked oatmeal, but instead of the single whole grain, this dish also has quinoa and chia seeds, which add alluring texture (and color, if you use red quinoa), plus protein and healthy fats. Steeping the quinoa and chia steep in boiling water as you prep the rest of the ingredients gives them a head start on softening, so they are optimally tender as they meld with the oats in the oven.