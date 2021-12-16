This creates a number of compositional challenges. It suggests a need to limit the base spirits mostly to white ones (gin, vodka, unaged rums and tequilas), lest you muddy the hue of the drink. And then you have to figure out what you can pour into the flowing bowl that will taste good, play well with other ingredients, make your punch pop with holiday color and not completely break the bank. Heck, if I could afford to make a green Chartreuse-based punch for every holiday party, I would. Those bottles of herbal monastic magic glow green and gorgeous, but at $60 a pop, I tend to dole out their contents in Scrooge-like dollops. If three ghosts come to visit to warn me about the direction of my life, I’ll offer them shots of Fireball. They may add that to my roster of sins, but at least they won’t get my Chartreuse.