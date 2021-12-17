Or just find a different recipe. Don’t feel you have to jump through hoops to replace cream cheese in a recipe, especially if the results are not guaranteed. Pivoting to a different option is not a sign of defeat; it’s often the smartest move, particularly in baking. If you are looking at a cream cheese pie crust recipe — one of Beranbaum’s specialties — you can always switch to an all-butter crust. Another option Beranbaum suggests is pâte sucree, which is more like a cookie or shortbread but no less delicious. You’ll find that style crust in my colleague Olga Massov’s Whole Lemon Tart, as well as this Press-In Cookie Pie Crust.