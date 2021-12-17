Every year for as far back as I can remember, my father starts picking pomegranates in late August. They are still a mix between red and green, a hue verging on gold. He likes them this way, the acidity so sharp your lips pucker and your eyes squeeze shut when you put a handful of seeds in your mouth. He insists they make the best pomegranate molasses. My mother disagrees, preferring the fruit at the end of the season, with some acidity but also sweetness starting to shine through. I’ve often wondered if they each go after a fruit that reflects their character — one sharp, the other sweet, each better when combined with the other.