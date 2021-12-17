Make the glaze: While the meatballs are roasting, in a medium skillet over medium heat, combine the molasses, brown sugar, water, orange and lemon juices, tomato paste, garlic, olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper and bring to a simmer. Decrease the heat to medium-low and continue to simmer, stirring frequently to avoid scorching and sticking on the bottom, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. (If using store-bought molasses, which is thick, you may need to add a couple more tablespoons of water.) Remove from the heat.