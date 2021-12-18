Tradition is a fine way to go, so if your idea of seasonal sips skews classic, we have recipes for those. If you like to push the bounds a bit or mix up your cocktails and zero-proof beverages, we have some possibilities, too. Here are the ideas from our archives, arranged by category.
Eggnog, coquito and creamy drinks
Deluxe Eggnog, above. This recipe from “Joy of Cooking” lives up to the name and may be the ne plus ultra of nogs. It’s loaded with egg yolks, rum, cream or half-and-half, cognac or brandy and orange liqueur. A little goes a long way, and it lasts a long time in the fridge thanks to all that booze.
Coquito (Puerto Rican Coconut Rum Punch). Here’s a creamy, dreamy and cool drink popular this time of year. This recipe for the Puerto Rican specialty includes two types of rum and a rich combination of evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, cream of coconut and coconut milk.
Horchata With Cinnamon and Vanilla. This is a leaner but no less lovely alternative to the above options. The bulk of this Mexican drink comes from milk and ground rice, which is perked up with lots of cinnamon. It’s also a zero-proof quaff, though I won’t stop you if you choose to spike it.
Hot chocolate
Triple Hot Chocolate. My mash-up of several versions of the wintry staple combines cocoa powder and bittersweet and semisweet chocolates with milk and heavy cream for the right balance of decadent and drinkable. Homemade marshmallows are highly recommended. Salted Cardamom Drinking Chocolate is a dairy-free option.
Boozy Hot Chocolate. Leave it to our Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan to devise a hot chocolate that channels a childhood favorite into a special grown-up treat. You’ll find plenty of suggested combinations of different spirits and liqueurs.
Punches
Persephone’s Pomegranate Punch. Have fun garnishing this vibrant drink made with sparkling wine, allspice liqueur, Benedictine and vermouth. Hibiscus-Pomegranate Punch is another option that features the gorgeous red tea, along with pomegranate juice, gin and sparkling wine.
Holiday Red Sangria Punch. Sangria is not just for summer, as you’ll find with this celebratory cocktail with a red wine base supplemented by apple and orange liqueurs, ginger ale, orange and lemon juices and a ton of fruit.
Stocking Clementine (above, center). Punches needn’t just be for crowds. This citrusy drink with fresh juice, mezcal and St-Germain serves one to two, as does Pomegranate Fizz (above, left) and A Pear-tridge in a Chai Tea (above, right).
Warm drinks
Portly Pear. This riff on mulled wine features an aromatic blend of toasted spices infusing a mix of pear nectar and ruby port. You can add pieces of fresh pear to add even more fruit flavor and then use them on top of ice cream.
Cider Wassail. Bust out the carols for this old-timey drink of yore. If you want it nonalcoholic, swap in cranberry juice for the ale.
Hot Buttered Apple Brandy. Bags of chai, apple brandy and a spiced butter lend amazing aromas to this warm beverage.
