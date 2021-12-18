Rodrigue isn’t the only restaurant owner navigating the uncertainty and financial toll that come with a positive coronavirus test or possible exposure among its staff. Around the country, bars and restaurants are shuttering and reopening as covid cases and deaths are on the rise and as the omicron variant spreads. For many restaurant owners, this is not just about business. It’s about their responsibilities to staff and the public health, and some say they don’t have a reliable road map for the omicron variant, which appears to be more contagious than previous strains of the novel coronavirus and more likely to evade vaccine protections.