With these recipes, you’ll never have to compromise between juggling your time and generosity — or flavor — again.
Brown Sugar Shortbread, above. A combination of granulated and brown sugars gives a little more depth and tenderness to this teatime treat. Mary Berry’s take offers additional crispness by including semolina in the mix.
The 1922 Girl Scout Cookies. This no-frills sugar cookie makes a big batch that you can leave as is or decorate. Note that the dough does need to chill for a few hours.
Forgotten Chocolate Cookies. Meet one of the least-fussy meringue-style cookies you’ll ever make. The cocoa-laced batter of these gluten-free rounds is heavy on the nuts. Strawberry Clouds are relatively straightforward, too.
Rum Balls. Lean into the nostalgia with these boozy sweets that come together in minutes, thanks to store-bought vanilla wafers.
Whole-Wheat Jam Thumbprints. Use any jam you want (or mix and match to have some variety in your batch) in these pretty cookies that use 100 percent whole-wheat flour.
Easy Sheet Pan Cookies. Here’s a low-maintenance recipe that requires only one bowl to make. Press in your choice of chips, nuts or candy on top.
Banana Cookies. Save the overripe bananas for bread. This gluten-free recipe requires a few firm bananas for the right texture and flavor.
Chocolate Haystacks With Crushed Strawberries. Talk about overachieving. This three-ingredient confection from Ellie Krieger is no-bake, festive and light.
Quick No-Bake S’mores Bars. This chocolaty slab is studded with mini marshmallows, nuts and pieces of graham crackers. It will last a few weeks in the refrigerator, too.
