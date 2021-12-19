Those moments are not when I want to pull out a recipe with a long list of ingredients, several of which may not be pantry staples. I suspect plenty of you often find yourself in the same situation. That’s why I’ve combed over our archives to compile a list of easy, six-ingredient-or-less (not including water or salt, where appropriate) cookies and confections. Because while it’s better to give than to receive, sometimes you also need to give yourself a break.