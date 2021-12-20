You’re probably already familiar with one of the more common ways to make use of plain croissants. That would be almond croissants, in which a nut paste is spread and baked into stale or day-old pastries. It got me thinking. Could you do the same thing with the often gifted, often underwhelming panettone? Answer: Yes. My colleague Daniela Galarza took the idea and ran with it, developing a recipe for Panettone Bostock, a variation on the common French pastry for using up old bread. Hers features an any-nut frangipane you can slather onto staled panettone, croissants, brioche or even white bread and top with your choice of nuts and fruit. (By the way, if you want the best panettone to eat out of hand, swing over to Daniela’s roundup of her favorite mail-order loaves.)