This recipe is great for using up almost any leftover enriched bread or cake, so as long as the slices are about 1-inch thick, it doesn’t matter what shape they are. So, if your slices are smaller than what’s called for here, don’t fret. Moisten as directed, spread with a 1/3-inch-thick layer of frangipane and bake, keeping in mind that baking time may be shorter for smaller slices.