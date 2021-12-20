TikTok Kitchen, which will be delivered via Grubhub, Bloomberg News reports, will switch up its menu quarterly to reflect the foods that are hottest on the video-sharing platform. Its inaugural lineup will include the famous feta pasta as well as other popular foods such as pasta “chips” (essentially fried pasta) with dip, corn “ribs” (seasoned strips of corn on the cob) and a smash burger, according to VDC. The company initially plans to open 300 locations and expects to operate as many as 1,000 by the end of next year, some of them running out of the kitchens of the restaurant chains owned by VDC co-founder Robert Earl, Bertucci’s, Buca di Beppo and Bravo Cucina Italiana.