10. Mushroom Tortilla Soup. This mushroom-based soup is all about the broth and the toppings. Feel free to get creative with what you put on top!
9. Classic Southern Tomato Sandwich. We’ll be ready to meet this recipe again when summer rolls around. So simple it barely needs a recipe, but it’s one of those perfect foods that shines in that simplicity.
8. Vegetarian Frito Pie. What’s kid-friendly and totally delicious? Frito pie! Editor Joe Yonan gave this one a vegetarian twist.
7. Watermelon and Cucumber Salad With Ginger, Lime and Mint. Not to nod to ever-looming environmental doom, but a refreshing salad like this one helps take the edge off in increasingly hot summer months.
6. Chilled Creamy Zucchini Soup With Tarragon. Ditto with this one! Sometimes the best thing to do in the summer is just turn off the heat and sip something chilled.
5. Any Vegetable Instant Pot Vegetable Soup. A simple formula can help you turn just about any vegetable into a silky smooth soup with your handy multicooker. You can, of course, tweak as you like flavor-wise.
4. Marcella Hazan’s Tomato Sauce III. This tomato sauce is legendary for good reason. It’s easy and unbelievably flavorful, the very definition of “greater than the sum of its parts.” And you can make a big batch to freeze and use for other dishes.
3. Chunky Vegetable Soup. Give vegetables the star treatment! Here’s another simple preparation that lets them shine without much lift. You’ll surprise even yourself.
2. Spinach Skillet Lasagna. Sometimes, the work it takes to make a beautiful layered lasagna can take away the fun of eating it. This skillet version helps you get the vibes of lasagna, but much faster.
1. Baked Feta Pasta. This isn’t just our top vegetarian recipe, it’s our top recipe period — such is the power of TikTok, the video-sharing app where the recipe for this pasta dish went ultra-viral. Everyone wanted to make this recipe, including us here at The Post, and thankfully, it’s a keeper.
