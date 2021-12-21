Grant, whose parents are from Zambia, has trained two cooks to follow family recipes or directions for dishes she fell in love with on her travels. Hence, a menu that highlights the spice route of yore, and snacks including spicy, beef-filled samosas that Grant originally made in-house but now buys from Swahili Village in Beltsville. “They taste most like my family’s,” she says of the hot pockets accompanied by tamarind and green chile sauces. Cheese and charcuterie plates come in a trio of flavors: American, Italian and French. Spain is well-represented by a zippy stew of chickpeas, crushed tomatoes and slivered garlic infused with smoked paprika; Morocco gets name-checked by a tender chicken tagine, laced with saffron and bedded on fluffy couscous. Grant likes to pair the last dish with a crisp white wine from Croatia, Malvazija. (The list focuses on small producers from beyond the usual regions.)