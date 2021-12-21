Bread and crackers. These items are the canvas upon which charcuterie board masterpieces are made. If you only have one option on offer, it should be something fairly plain, so that it doesn’t distract from the flavors of the other ingredients on the board. When it comes to bread, thin slices of baguette or even sandwich bread cut into four pieces — it’s best toasted to give it some structural integrity — and water crackers or the flatbreads pictured above are good options. For larger boards, you can include other types, such as a seeded crackers or fruit and nut crisps (like those sold at Trader Joe’s).