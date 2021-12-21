Make the dashi: In a medium pot over medium-high heat, bring the water and kombu to almost but not quite a boil. Remove from the heat and, using tongs, remove and discard the kombu. Add the bonito flakes and set aside, uncovered, for about 15 minutes. The bonito should sink to the bottom of the pot. Strain, several times if necessary, until the broth is clear. The dashi is most flavorful when used right away; you can refrigerate it until needed but its flavor will start to diminish after 1 day.