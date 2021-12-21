I checked the labels and dates on everything. (Based on some of the questions we get in our live Food Q&A each Wednesday about old foods and whether they are safe to eat, many of us have items lingering in the depths of these spaces.) We finished off that frozen squash soup and chili, grilled the various chicken thighs, chops and sausages. We quick-pickled fresh peppers in the crisper and made Perry’s Any Vegetable Fritters with some sad carrots and squash. I made hummus from a few of the six (six!, how’d that happen?) cans of garbanzo beans.