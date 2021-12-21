That “coercive” part is important. Plenty of people are in Lusk’s camp, who think the government has no business interfering in people’s diets, and we’re all perfectly capable of deciding for ourselves what to eat, thank you very much. I have enough of a libertarian streak to be sympathetic to that view, but I am much more a pragmatist than an ideologue. If the government can make a difference, I think the problem is acute enough that it should.