Whether you adhere to a vegan diet or want to make cookies that more people can enjoy, these recipes from our archives can help you. (Also remember that you can use our Holiday Cookie Generator to filter by many different needs, including nut-free, gluten-free and no-bake.)
Vegan Eggnog Cookies, above. These delightfully soft and tender spiced cookies are inspired by the classic holiday beverage. You’ll start by making a vegan nog with cashews and almond milk, and that goes into both the cookies and glaze.
Cardamom Kaju Katli. Cashews also lend richness to this Indian mithai, a sweet and dense confection. Aim for a neutral but high-fat plant-based oil, such as avocado or walnut.
Endlessly Adaptable Cookie Bars. As the name suggests, you can tweak these any number of ways. The base recipe is vegan thanks to coconut oil, and there are options for whole-grain and gluten-free versions. No nuts? They’re easy to leave out to sub with your preferred add-in, whether that’s more chocolate or dried fruit.
Fig Bars. Here’s a gluten-free and vegan take on those famous grocery store cookies.
Vegan Gingerbread Snowflakes. These can, of course, be made in any shape you want. The creator of this recipe says some people prefer this recipe over her regular gingerbread.
Chocolate Almond Cookies. You need to pay attention when making these delicate wafers, which are also gluten-free, but the payoff is worth it.
Vegan Dutch ‘Butter’ Cookies. Use a piping bag (or zip-top bag with the corner cut off) or a cookie press to make these spritz-style cookies that use aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas.
These recipes include options for vegan diets as well: Walnut and Five-Spice Thumbprint Cookies; Fig and Ginger Terrazzo Tiles With Disco Sugar.