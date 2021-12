When the winter holidays roll around, there are a lot of culinary directions to go in. Perhaps you want a grand celebration, one that calls for the Cranberry and Custard Trifle pictured above. Perhaps you’re looking for a make-ahead breakfast sweet, the perfect time for these Cranberry Swirl Rolls With Cream Cheese Frosting. Perhaps all you’re looking for is the taste of a casserole from someone you love and miss.