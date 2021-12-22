Our 10 most popular baking recipes of the year are illustrative of that range. In this list of sweet treats, you’ll find options for breakfast, dessert and your afternoon caffeine break. Some are perfect for setting out on the counter to be enjoyed by your family throughout the week, and others are ideal for busting out for a celebratory meal. (If you’re interested in two more very popular recipes that didn’t quite fall into our admittedly subjective definition of baking, check out No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake and Lemon Pudding With Blueberry Whipped Cream.)