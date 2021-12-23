Like that loungewear, this plate is pure elegance and ease, a finger food of crisp endive spears cradling succulent crab salad. (If you can’t find endive, little gem lettuce leaves work well.)
The lump crab is tossed with diced fresh mango to tease out its juicy sweetness, while jalapeño and lime perk it up and thinly sliced scallion brings a savory element. A touch of mayonnaise ties the ingredients together ever so lightly with a subtle creaminess.
Showered with fresh cilantro, the salad looks like a celebration, and it tastes like one, too. It’s my edible wish to all, for a bright, healthy and pleasurable year to come.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces lump crabmeat, picked over for shells and cartilage
- 1/4 cup finely diced ripe mango
- 1 medium scallion (white and green parts), thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons finely diced jalapeño (seeded for less heat)
- 1 lime, finely zested and juiced (you will need 1 teaspoon zest and 2 tablespoons juice)
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 12 large endive leaves (from 2 large endives)
- 2 tablespoons torn fresh cilantro leaves
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together the crab, mango, scallion, jalapeño, lime zest and juice, mayonnaise and salt until combined.
Step 2
Divide the crab salad among the endive leaves and place on a serving plate. Sprinkle with the cilantro leaves and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (3 endive leaves with 6 tablespoons salad), based on 4.
Calories: 130; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 51 mg; Sodium: 381 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 9 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 13 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
More from Nourish on Voraciously: