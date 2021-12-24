Eager to highlight the restaurant’s proximity to the waterfront in Old Town, Mahajan wants to add more seafood choices. Right now, there are just two, both delicious. Shrimp cooked in the tandoor encircle a hillock of raw mango and diced bell peppers, a “salsa” fired up with chile powder and cumin. Introduced as a special at Karma, grilled snapper peri-peri is a featured player down the Potomac. The entree’s rough red paste, sprung from Kashmiri chiles and tamarind, brings to mind molten lava. Yet the heat is tempered with baking spices (clove, cinnamon) and caramelized onions. Happily, the layered flavors allow you to still identify the naturally sweet fish.