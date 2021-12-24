Cheesy Ham Bake With Spicy Fried Eggs, above. “It takes liberties with a classic French sandwich, the croque madame, turning the components into a casserole,” recipes editor Ann Maloney wrote when she shared the recipe last year. It’s a great choice for feeding a crowd around the holidays or any time of the year.
Creamed Rice With Vegetables and Ham. Similar to a risotto, use any long-grain rice in your pantry to make this bowl of comfort.
Cheese-Crusted Grilled Cheese With Ham and Spicy Honey. A ham and cheese sandwich is a must whenever I have leftovers, and this recipe turns the classic into something sublime.
Navy Bean Soup With Kale and Ham. Soup is one of my favorite ways to make use of leftovers — I have five quart containers in my freezer right now — and this one is both healthful and hearty.
Dill Ham Salad Sandwich. Similar to chicken or tuna salad, this dish features ham mixed with mayo and lots of fresh dill.
Savory Cake With Ham, Cheese and Herbs. This rustic, moist loaf is studded with diced ham, two types of cheese and plenty of fresh herbs, and it makes for a great snack with a drink or two.
