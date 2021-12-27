8. Marhaba. If the pandemic has been hard on restaurants, it’s probably been twice as hard on restaurants inside malls. I mean, when’s the last time you went to the mall for takeout? Tysons Corner Center seems to have fared better than many malls over the past 21 months, but it has still shed a fair number of tenants. The upside to this exodus, if you want to call it that, is Tysons has offered temporary deals to small independent operators who, pre-covid, would have gone hoarse trying to get the attention of leasing agents. Ahmed Mahmood is one of those to take advantage of these short-term deals. This summer, he opened Marhaba, whose signature dish is lamb mandi, a shank of fork-tender meat spiced with cloves, green cardamom and more secrets than Mahmood is willing to spill. He grew up on the dish in Yemen, but his stall ventures far from his homeland. You can also order Egyptian koshary, Middle Eastern shawarma, Persian khoresh bamieh, Lebanese batata harra and other sides and entrees that set Marhaba apart — far apart — from your standard food court vendor.