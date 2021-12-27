After a year in which we’ve seen nationwide vaccine rollouts, missed vaccination goals, the delta variant, resistance to vaccine mandates, U.S. vax rates hovering around 60 percent (well below herd immunity levels) and the highly contagious omicron variant, Andrés’s prediction now looks optimistic. 2021, in other words, wasn’t the year that many restaurateurs expected, save perhaps for the man working to feed the world.
Still, despite the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and the mood swings it generated among us, 2021 was a surprisingly good year to be a diner in Washington. I can’t remember when I have eaten so well, even if many of those meals were consumed in the comfort of my own car. I had a bear of a time narrowing down this year’s list of my 10 favorite restaurants. It could have easily been my top 20.
10. Yanzi Noodle House. Most days when I approached her counter inside New York Mart, chef and owner Audrey Keenan was the only person behind it. Sporting a burgundy beret, under which two long braids framed her face, Keenan was a one-woman show. She took your order, prepared your meal, even served it to you. It took time, which never bothered me. I was happy to roam the supermarket. But Keenan has given up her stall in Rockville and moved to a place of her own in Fairfax (set to open Jan. 8). Yes, she has help now. She also has luosifen, a river snail noodle soup native to her Liuzhou hometown. Luosifen has a reputation for a funk that rivals durian, but don’t believe the tripe. Keenan’s soup is special — fragrant, sweet, spicy and sour — no matter what proteins you add to it. She prepares other delicacies, too, like fried intestines with dry peppers, snails with sour bamboo and this synthesis she calls a “beef burrito.” It’s not a burrito as you might know it, but it’s first-class snack food.
10955 Fairfax Blvd., Suite 108, Fairfax, Va., 301-777-8888; yanzinoodle.com.
9. Little Miner Taco. Washington-area chefs may have been slow to jump on the birria bandwagon, but once they did, they commandeered the wheel and took it for a joyride. Few do birria better than Mackenzie Kitburi and his team at Little Miner Taco, an ever-expanding enterprise dedicated to the chile-pepper-heavy Mexican stew and the sometimes kitschy mash-ups inspired by it. Little Miner has morphed into such a major concern that it now has its own production kitchen, which transforms brisket, chuck, flank, loin and other cuts of beef into a rich, ruby-colored guisado spiked with guajillo chiles, cloves and a discernible dash of juniper. The stew’s shredded beef plays many roles: taco filling, star of a south-of-the-border cheesesteak, even the brawny topping in a radical take on ramen. Kitburi and company are having fun, and you can’t help but get caught up in it.
Inside the miXt Food Hall at 3809 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood, Md.; inside the Block food hall at 967 Rose Ave., North Bethesda, Md.; and at 1110 Congress St. NE (for pickup only). littleminertaco.com.
8. Marhaba. If the pandemic has been hard on restaurants, it’s probably been twice as hard on restaurants inside malls. I mean, when’s the last time you went to the mall for takeout? Tysons Corner Center seems to have fared better than many malls over the past 21 months, but it has still shed a fair number of tenants. The upside to this exodus, if you want to call it that, is Tysons has offered temporary deals to small independent operators who, pre-covid, would have gone hoarse trying to get the attention of leasing agents. Ahmed Mahmood is one of those to take advantage of these short-term deals. This summer, he opened Marhaba, whose signature dish is lamb mandi, a shank of fork-tender meat spiced with cloves, green cardamom and more secrets than Mahmood is willing to spill. He grew up on the dish in Yemen, but his stall ventures far from his homeland. You can also order Egyptian koshary, Middle Eastern shawarma, Persian khoresh bamieh, Lebanese batata harra and other sides and entrees that set Marhaba apart — far apart — from your standard food court vendor.
1961 Chain Bridge Rd., Tysons, Va., inside Tysons Corner Center, 571-378-0225.
7. Taqueria Las Gemelas. This taqueria draws on the strengths of its multinational culinary team, which manages to balance tradition, innovation, precision and pragmatism without completely alienating die-hards who consider any compromise a betrayal of Mexican street food culture. It all starts with partner Yesenia Neri Diaz, who supervises the production of fresh, heirloom-corn tortillas, these beautiful, pastel-blue flatbreads that serve as the base for the tacos, tlayudas and quesadillas. The carnitas and the al pastor don’t mess with tradition as much as they crank it to 11. The chorizo verde, an intoxicating mixture of pork shoulder, bacon, pickled jalapeños and tomatillos, may be the single finest taco filling I tasted this year. The kitchen likes to control every element of your meal, down to the garnishes on your handheld bites. This approach may run counter to your idea of the taco experience, but it’s hard to argue with the results.
1280 Fourth St. NE, 202-866-0550; lasgemelasdc.com.
6. Cocineros. Carlos Alvarado, his sister Mirna Montero-Alvarado and her husband, Dio Montero are three of the finest restaurateurs in Washington. Their track record is almost flawless: Comedor Y Pupuseria San Alejo, Tequila and Mezcal and two Taqueria Habanero locations. For their latest project, the trio have not only blown up the traditional hierarchy of a restaurant but also reimagined the characteristics of one owned by immigrants from Latin America. While the opening-day menu — an assortment of tacos, pupusas, empanadas, molotes and more — was created largely by the owners, future incarnations will feature contributions from anyone, as way to erase the militarylike hierarchy of the kitchen and recognize the skills honed on the line. This fact helps explain the restaurant’s name, which can be translated as “cooks” in English. No one claims the title of chef here. Cocineros also puts its own spin on crab cakes, cheesesteaks and strip steaks, as tacit acknowledgment that Latinx cooks prepare your meals at most restaurants, so why shouldn’t they bring this know-how into their own establishments?
3513 East-West Hwy. Hyattsville, Md., 240-487-6168, cocinerosmd.com.
5. Kungfu Kitchen. You don’t have to exert much effort to find good Sichuan and Shanghai cooking in the metro area: Just hop in the car and drive to Rockville. But Manchu cuisine? Until Teang Liu and Amy Liang opened Kungfu Kitchen in Alexandria two years ago, I had never seen Manchu dishes around these parts. Liang and Liu met in Washington, but they both call Changchun home. It’s the capital of Jilin province in Northeastern China, where the winters are long and harsh. Which explains the calorie-dense dishes from the historic and geographic region known as Manchuria: crispy sweet-and-sour pork slices, homestyle crispy pork loin, spicy shredded pork with cilantro and pan-fried Peking duck buns, meat-heavy preparations that pick up extra layers of fat and flavor from trips to the deep fryer, saute pan and/or wok. One chef prepares nothing but Manchu dishes, another specializes in Sichuan and Shanghai cooking. It makes for hard choices when pulling up the menu. Fortunately, whichever way you turn, you’ll find something fine to eat.
3221 Duke St., Alexandria, Va., 703-566-0007.
4. Woodlands Pure Vegetarian Indian Cuisine. Few places have sustained me through the pandemic like Woodlands, owner Anand Poojary’s sublime survey of dosas, chaats, pullavs, curries and other specialties of South India. When I’m stressed, I turn, almost reflexively, to Woodlands, as if seeking the kind of solace found only at the bottom of a bowl of curried chickpeas. The Langley Park institution had been operating recently as a ghost kitchen inside sister restaurant Jewel of India, but in November Poojary opened the latest incarnation of Woodlands on the ground floor of a Gaithersburg office building. It’s a striking space, with walls adorned with carved objects and saris transformed into a mosaic of vibrant panels. Decor and cooking have now aligned into one brilliant starburst of a restaurant.
555 Quince Orchard Rd., Suite 140, Gaithersburg, Md., 301-869-5353.
3. Martha Dear. Some dishes are so distinctive you remember them like a first kiss. Demetri Mechelis’s pizzas are like that. He calls them sourdough pies, but that doesn’t begin to describe the experience of biting into one. It’s not just the electric jolt of sourdough that distinguishes the chef’s rounds, it’s how that acidity interacts with the other elements to, say, balance out the bitter edge of char on the crust or behave like a finishing squeeze of lemon to your choice of toppings. The best way to appreciate Mechelis’s craft is to order something simple, something classic, something topped with red sauce made from freshly milled Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, whose acidity complements the sourdough base. Every pizza here is finished by co-owner Tara Smith, whose contributions to Martha Dear are perhaps less visible but no less vital. Together, this couple, bonded by marriage and business, have created a pizzeria all their own.
3110 Mount Pleasant St. NW, 202-506-7413, marthadear.com.
2. Pogiboy. This counter inside the Block food hall downtown is a glimpse at the future of cooking in America. I don’t mean that our restaurant scene will suddenly become a playground of Philippine American concepts, though I wouldn’t mind that at all. No, what I mean is that chefs Paolo Dungca and Tom Cunanan have tapped into a trend that I think will define American gastronomy for years to come: With Pogiboy, they are blurring the boundaries between high and low, between fine dining and fast-casual, creating food that’s accessible but no less meticulous than plates found at restaurants with tablecloths, servers and wine lists. They find inspiration practically everywhere, whether in fast-food chains or Philippine home cooking. Their free-form approach has led to some of my favorite bites of 2021: the Double To-Chino burger, the Eugene, the Sinigang chicken wings (with shrimp chips!) and more. I could happily grow fat, if not handsome, on Pogiboy cooking.
1110 Vermont Ave. NW, inside the Block food hall, 202-681-7516, pogiboydc.com.
1. D.C. area sandwich makers. The sandwich has always been our friend, even before the pandemic ripped our world apart and forced many of us to reconsider our priorities. But at a time when restaurants couldn’t stay afloat with their usual menus, many turned to the sandwich to keep the lights on — and keep hope alive. Chefs who, in years past, fussed over composed plates used their skills to rethink the sandwich. It led directly to some inspired creations, but it also reminded Washingtonians about the wealth of sandwiches already at our fingertips. I offered my 25 favorites earlier this year, along with a small prayer of thanks: None of us, whether restaurant owner or diner, could have survived this mess without the help of the sandwich.
Honorable mentions: La Brasita in Derwood, Md.; Koite Grill in Silver Spring, Md.; Queen Mother’s in Arlington, Va.; Menomale in NoMa; Uncle C’s Chicken and Waffles in Alexandria, Va.; and Shi Miaodao Yunnan Rice Noodle in Rockville, Md.