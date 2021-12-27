Theories for the connection between black-eyed peas and luck in the new year abound, including: the timing of when enslaved African Americans were hired out or sold, and thus they hoped for good luck on this date so that they wouldn’t be separated (again) from their families; West African folklore surrounding wearing something that contains or resembles an eye as a way to provide protection against the “evil eye”; Scotland’s first-footing tradition where a dark man being the first to cross the threshold of one’s home brings luck and prosperity for the coming year; Sephardic Jews and a mistranslation of the Talmud, which lead to the inclusion of black-eyed peas as part of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) celebrations; and the Emancipation Proclamation going into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. And this is just to name a few.