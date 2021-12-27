Braised Red Cabbage Wedges, pictured above. Versatile, affordable cabbage is a great vegetable. In this simple recipe, which uses just seven ingredients — including salt and pepper — cabbage gets braised in a mixture of cider and vinegar until its texture becomes silky and infused with tart flavor. Serve with Apricot-Bourbon Glazed Ham or Double Crunch Honey Garlic Chicken.
Crispy Smashed Beets With Garlic, Scallions and Chile. A ton of garlic, plus fresh scallion, hot chiles and crunchy peanuts give this dish a lot of texture and flavor . Smashing the beets as you would potatoes increases their surface area to get crispy. Pair with Mushroom, Fennel and Herbed Ricotta Galette or Baked Tofu With Peanut Sauce and Bok Choy.
Brussels Sprouts With Pomegranate, Feta and Roasted Shallot Dressing. Crispy Brussels sprouts plus salty feta, a shallot dressing and bright pops of pomegranate seeds give a classic side dish a little extra oomph. This would be great alongside Tamarind and Honey-Glazed Roast Turkey or Roasted Portobello Mushroom, Pecan and Chestnut Wellington.
Honey-Roasted Carrots With Carrot-Top Chimichurri. Use whole carrots for this recipe, and keep the tops to make a variation of chimichurri on top. A little honey adds an extra layer of floral sweetness, and hazelnuts deliver toasty crunch. This would be great alongside Sumac Roast Chicken With Carrots and Chickpeas or these Pomegranate-Glazed Meatballs.
Sauteed Swiss Chard. Simple sauteed Swiss chard makes for an easy side without wasting any part of the vegetable. This would be great as an accompaniment to Chicken With White Wine, Roasted Lemon and Capers or White Bean Soup With Calabrian Chile Oil.
Butter-Braised Radishes and Radish Greens With Farro. Bring out radishes’ sweetness by braising them, then combine them with farro for some texture. Pair with Roasted Whole Fish or Black Bean and Squash Stew.
