It was a big moment when restaurants around the country reopened to indoor diners, after more than a year of shutdowns and takeout. I worried, like many others, that I wouldn’t remember how to act — it wasn’t just that I feared I’d use the wrong fork, it was just that the familiar rituals of dining out had become foreign, not to mention the fact that I’d spent more than a year in soft pants. And then on the first evening that Washington eateries were permitted to seat patrons, I was perched on a stool at the Old Ebbitt Grill’s big bar watching the restaurant’s workers prepare like it was opening night of a new Broadway show. It felt exciting, like things were maybe going to be okay again. Restaurant owners were relieved to get back to doing what they had always done and to finally see their cratering bottom lines stabilize.