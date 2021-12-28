Use fancy ice cubes for festive garnishes. While beverages in a bar or restaurant might come with fresh herb sprigs and pieces of fruit, or glasses rimmed with edible glitter or sprinkles for a bit of extra fun, deBary tends not to do that at home. “I think a lot of times people will take the garnish off their glass and put it down. It just creates extra clutter,” deBary says. One easy way to add some flair without ending up with “a gloopy lime wheel on your kitchen table” is with ice. You can opt for molds that create clear ice to evoke the feel of a fancy cocktail bar, or choose novelty ones that come in shapes such as snowflakes, cats and even unicorns. You can also fill ice molds of any shape with fresh herbs or fruit that add a pop of color and infuse drinks with flavor as they melt.